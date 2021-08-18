Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) Short Interest Up 55.0% in July

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 55.0% from the July 15th total of 767,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 450,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 10.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Harbor Custom Development by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 126,194 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in Harbor Custom Development by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 391,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 57,510 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Harbor Custom Development by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 330,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 48,673 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harbor Custom Development in the first quarter valued at about $974,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Harbor Custom Development by 28.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 238,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 52,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Harbor Custom Development alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HCDI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.88. 2,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,257. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.10. Harbor Custom Development has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.87 million for the quarter.

About Harbor Custom Development

Harbor Custom Development, Inc engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Custom Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Custom Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.