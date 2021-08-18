Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBNC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 282.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 13.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard H. Moore purchased 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $101,507.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,508,044.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

FBNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

FBNC opened at $41.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.29. First Bancorp has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $48.83.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 32.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

First Bancorp Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

