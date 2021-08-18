Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Takes $40,000 Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 61.2% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the second quarter valued at about $295,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,718,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,756,000 after purchasing an additional 77,207 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 226,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FOUR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Shift4 Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.30.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 44,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $4,068,574.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $178,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,215.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,495,509 shares of company stock worth $378,329,248. Insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $79.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.03 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.29 and a 52 week high of $104.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.32.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 147.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

