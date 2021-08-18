Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup lowered Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. lowered Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock remained flat at $$43.21 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 438. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.11. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of $35.73 and a 52-week high of $51.04.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. It operates through the following divisions: Vantage, Discretionary/Managed and Third Party/Other Services. The Vantage division offers activities relating to direct to private investor platform.

