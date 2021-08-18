Harold M. Stratton II Sells 1,975 Shares of Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Stock

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Director Harold M. Stratton II sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $83,029.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Harold M. Stratton II also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Strattec Security alerts:

On Wednesday, August 11th, Harold M. Stratton II sold 2,518 shares of Strattec Security stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $109,608.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRT opened at $42.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.26. Strattec Security Co. has a 52 week low of $17.04 and a 52 week high of $67.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.72.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.29). Strattec Security had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 4.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Strattec Security Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strattec Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRT. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Strattec Security by 136.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the first quarter worth $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the second quarter worth $44,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Strattec Security by 22.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.