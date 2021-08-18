Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Short Interest Update

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the July 15th total of 2,050,000 shares. Currently, 15.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 480,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HARP. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 6th. lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

In other news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,481 shares of company stock worth $1,196,326 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HARP. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $148,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 26.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HARP traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.36. 18,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,764. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.47. The company has a market capitalization of $305.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.81. Harpoon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 394.17% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

