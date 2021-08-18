Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $3.85 Million Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,583 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 322.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $73,036.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,409.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $200,513.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,153.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,785 shares of company stock valued at $904,731. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.69.

CTSH stock opened at $77.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.83. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

