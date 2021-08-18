Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $4.31 Million Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 1.6% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Amphenol by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% during the first quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 33,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APH stock opened at $74.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.19. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $74.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.61.

In other news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $9,915,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $2,436,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,400 shares of company stock valued at $27,249,220 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

