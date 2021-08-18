Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 905.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications stock opened at $359.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $332.01. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $359.96. The stock has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 149.88 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 44,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.15, for a total transaction of $15,507,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,644,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $1,920,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,673 shares of company stock valued at $18,405,521 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.33.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.