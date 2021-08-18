Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,596 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Welltower by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.05.

Welltower stock opened at $85.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 61.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.22 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.74.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.