Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 310 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 964.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUM opened at $134.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.08 and a twelve month high of $135.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.15.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

YUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $290,688.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $197,551.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,852.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,372 shares of company stock worth $5,711,860 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

