Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 863 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.4% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 122.3% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 13.3% in the second quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.4% in the second quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 28,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $26,166,726.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,459,144.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total transaction of $13,935,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,481 shares of company stock worth $72,558,324 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LHX opened at $233.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.53. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $234.90.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

Several research analysts have commented on LHX shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.77.

L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

