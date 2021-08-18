Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $128.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $136.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.30.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 61.47%.

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

