Hatton Consulting Inc. Invests $419,000 in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Hatton Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 13.3% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.1% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 56,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $578,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 40.4% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 15.5% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 100,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after buying an additional 13,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.73. The stock had a trading volume of 179,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,933,086. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $46.97 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,580 shares of company stock worth $6,403,466. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

