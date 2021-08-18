Hatton Consulting Inc. Purchases 28,114 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Hatton Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,114 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 8.1% of Hatton Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hatton Consulting Inc. owned 0.11% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $10,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHO. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5,032.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,500,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451,869 shares in the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,392,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,301,000 after purchasing an additional 585,917 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6,028.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 459,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,582,000 after purchasing an additional 452,098 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 574,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,456,000 after purchasing an additional 353,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 179.8% during the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 398,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,564,000 after purchasing an additional 255,920 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.24. 1,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,308. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $51.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.25.

