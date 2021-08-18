Hatton Consulting Inc. Purchases 9,236 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Hatton Consulting Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,236 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up 1.3% of Hatton Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hatton Consulting Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYV traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.65. 3,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,468. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $47.74 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.75.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

