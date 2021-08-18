Hatton Consulting Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN)

Hatton Consulting Inc. trimmed its holdings in Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Hatton Consulting Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Qualigen Therapeutics worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QLGN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Qualigen Therapeutics by 716.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 108,852 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QLGN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.24. 1,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,884. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89. Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $5.84.

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18).

About Qualigen Therapeutics

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s cancer therapeutics pipeline includes ALAN (AS1411-GNP), RAS-F3 and STARS™. ALAN (AS1411-GNP) is a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that has the potential to target various types of cancer with minimal side effects.

