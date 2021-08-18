Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

Haverty Furniture Companies has increased its dividend by 42.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Haverty Furniture Companies has a payout ratio of 21.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Haverty Furniture Companies to earn $5.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

HVT stock opened at $35.43 on Wednesday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.57. The stock has a market cap of $646.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.64.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.44. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 9.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

