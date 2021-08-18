Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.00

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.00 and last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 105 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.99.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $693.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.75.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $249.99 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

About Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

