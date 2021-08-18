HBC Financial Services PLLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

HBC Financial Services PLLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.2% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $2,734.02. The company had a trading volume of 18,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,564.34. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,767.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

