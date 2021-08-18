HBC Financial Services PLLC Reduces Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

HBC Financial Services PLLC decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 150.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.01.

ABBV stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.30. The company had a trading volume of 133,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,760,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $209.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.80. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $119.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

