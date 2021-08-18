Head to Head Contrast: Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) & Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM)

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) and Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hercules Capital and Templeton Global Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hercules Capital $287.26 million 6.89 $227.26 million $1.39 12.29 Templeton Global Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hercules Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Templeton Global Income Fund.

Profitability

This table compares Hercules Capital and Templeton Global Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hercules Capital 120.11% 11.87% 5.92% Templeton Global Income Fund N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Hercules Capital and Templeton Global Income Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hercules Capital 0 0 5 0 3.00 Templeton Global Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hercules Capital presently has a consensus price target of $16.40, indicating a potential downside of 4.04%. Given Hercules Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hercules Capital is more favorable than Templeton Global Income Fund.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.7% of Hercules Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.1% of Templeton Global Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Hercules Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Templeton Global Income Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Hercules Capital has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Templeton Global Income Fund has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Hercules Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Templeton Global Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Hercules Capital pays out 92.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hercules Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Hercules Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Hercules Capital beats Templeton Global Income Fund on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives. Recognized as the industry leader, Hercules understands the flexibility these types of companies need and has the experience to work closely with them, even through challenging times, to help them reach critical milestones. Hercules’ deep sector expertise, geographic presence and its strong capital base have made Hercules the lender of choice for more than 480 innovative companies.

Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc. It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P. Morgan Global Government Bond Index. Templeton Global Income Fund was formed on March 17, 1988 and is domiciled in the United States.

