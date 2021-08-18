Head to Head Contrast: Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) vs. Reinvent Technology Partners Z (NYSE:RTPZ)

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) and Reinvent Technology Partners Z (NYSE:RTPZ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Maiden and Reinvent Technology Partners Z, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maiden 0 1 0 0 2.00 Reinvent Technology Partners Z 0 0 0 0 N/A

Maiden presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential downside of 36.91%. Given Maiden’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Maiden is more favorable than Reinvent Technology Partners Z.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.4% of Maiden shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of Reinvent Technology Partners Z shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Maiden shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Maiden and Reinvent Technology Partners Z’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maiden 22.02% -9.82% -0.54% Reinvent Technology Partners Z N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Maiden and Reinvent Technology Partners Z’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maiden $184.12 million 1.49 $41.76 million N/A N/A Reinvent Technology Partners Z N/A N/A -$1.47 million N/A N/A

Maiden has higher revenue and earnings than Reinvent Technology Partners Z.

Summary

Maiden beats Reinvent Technology Partners Z on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients; and a range of legacy services to small insurance companies. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Reinvent Technology Partners Z

Reinvent Technology Partners Z focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

