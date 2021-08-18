Head to Head Contrast: Stryve Foods (SNAX) and Its Rivals

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ: SNAX) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Stryve Foods to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Stryve Foods and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryve Foods 0 0 1 0 3.00 Stryve Foods Competitors 352 1219 1245 33 2.34

Stryve Foods presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 144.70%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 14.28%. Given Stryve Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Stryve Foods is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Stryve Foods and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryve Foods N/A -71.92% -4.51% Stryve Foods Competitors -1.01% 6.93% 2.14%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.3% of Stryve Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by institutional investors. 50.4% of Stryve Foods shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Stryve Foods has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stryve Foods’ competitors have a beta of 0.89, suggesting that their average share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stryve Foods and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stryve Foods N/A -$580,000.00 -43.79 Stryve Foods Competitors $9.08 billion $1.11 billion 4.69

Stryve Foods’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Stryve Foods. Stryve Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Stryve Foods competitors beat Stryve Foods on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Stryve Foods Company Profile

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

