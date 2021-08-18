Head-To-Head Contrast: Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) versus Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL)

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.1% of Waterstone Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Waterstone Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Waterstone Financial and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waterstone Financial 28.39% 22.30% 4.24% Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 20.88% 10.41% 0.98%

Volatility & Risk

Waterstone Financial has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Waterstone Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Waterstone Financial pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Waterstone Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Waterstone Financial and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waterstone Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 0 0 0 0 N/A

Waterstone Financial currently has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.74%. Given Waterstone Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Waterstone Financial is more favorable than Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Waterstone Financial and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waterstone Financial $322.50 million 1.57 $81.14 million $3.30 6.11 Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana $25.70 million 2.35 $5.36 million N/A N/A

Waterstone Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana.

Summary

Waterstone Financial beats Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin. The Mortgage Banking segment involves residential mortgage loans for the primary purpose of sale in the secondary market. It also offers real estate and commercial business loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded in June 2013 and is headquartered in Wauwatosa, WI.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial-real estate secured loans; multi-family residential loans; commercial business loans; land loans; construction loans; home equity and second mortgage loans; equity lines of credit; and consumer non-real estate loans, including loans secured by deposit accounts, automobile loans, overdrafts, and other unsecured loans. It operates through its main office and seven full-service branch offices located in Shreveport and Bossier City, Louisiana. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Shreveport, Louisiana.

