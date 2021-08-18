HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HeadHunter Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded HeadHunter Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HHR opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. HeadHunter Group has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $55.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 87.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.84 by $0.55. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 88.24% and a net margin of 24.97%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that HeadHunter Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. HeadHunter Group’s payout ratio is presently 68.12%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,663,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,477 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,744,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,926,000 after purchasing an additional 710,771 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,139,000 after purchasing an additional 252,646 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,290,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,666,000 after purchasing an additional 199,549 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,118,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,938,000 after purchasing an additional 131,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

