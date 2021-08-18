Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCCU) Stock Position Raised by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCCU) by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,225 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Capital were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCCCU. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000.

HCCCU stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.13. The company had a trading volume of 676 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,986. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10.

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

