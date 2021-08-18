Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.740-$1.780 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:HTA traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.91. The stock had a trading volume of 196,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,327. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.57 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.19. Healthcare Trust of America has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $29.70.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.85%.

Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

