Heartland Bank & Trust Co Invests $291,000 in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Morningstar by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Morningstar by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $264.33 on Wednesday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.53 and a 12 month high of $270.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80 and a beta of 1.09.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.45, for a total transaction of $4,204,848.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,328,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,901,884,311.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.93, for a total transaction of $63,232.29. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,390,263 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,278,431.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 281,307 shares of company stock worth $69,719,083. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

