Heartland Bank & Trust Co Makes New Investment in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 920.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $1,240,568.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total value of $117,472.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,062.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,071 shares of company stock worth $7,836,360. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $167.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.69. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.11 and a 52-week high of $168.08. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%. Research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

AIZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair began coverage on Assurant in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Assurant in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

