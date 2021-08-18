Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.600-$3.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $800 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $761.20 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.62. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,451. Helios Technologies has a twelve month low of $35.40 and a twelve month high of $86.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.09.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.17 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.07%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HLIO. Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Helios Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Helios Technologies from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.