Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.39

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.39 and last traded at $9.39, with a volume of 5629 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLTOY. Barclays upgraded Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th were given a $0.728 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Company Profile

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, TELEKOM ROMANIA, and Other segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, and ICT services; and international carrier and TV production services.

