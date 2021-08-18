HelloGold Achieves Market Cap of $285,960.62 (HGT)

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded down 16.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. In the last seven days, HelloGold has traded down 26.9% against the dollar. HelloGold has a total market cap of $285,960.62 and approximately $161.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HelloGold coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HelloGold alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00056377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002984 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015290 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.32 or 0.00845942 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00047803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.84 or 0.00104468 BTC.

HelloGold Coin Profile

HelloGold (CRYPTO:HGT) is a coin. It launched on August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 coins. The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HelloGold’s official message board is medium.com/hellogold . HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . HelloGold’s official website is www.hgfoundation.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HelloGold is a start-up that creates simple and accessible gold products for everyone, providing access to gold as a form of savings, loan collateral and remittance (value transfer). Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, HelloGold built the world’s first Shariah compliant gold digital application that changes the way you buy and sell gold. The Hello Gold foundation (HGF) is an organisation that was setup byu HelloGold to serve two primary objectives: Accelerate the use of blockchain technology for use by the mass marketExpand the availability of products that help the underserved and unbanked in emerging markets to have better and more affordable access to simple financial products beyond cash; i.e. providing the ability to diversify savings and better preserve wealth”

HelloGold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HelloGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HelloGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HelloGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HelloGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.