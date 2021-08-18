Heritage Investors Management Corp Cuts Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,805 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Navient were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Navient by 18.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Navient in the second quarter worth about $512,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Navient by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 62,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Navient in the second quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Navient by 12.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 38,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NAVI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.72.

Navient stock opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.03. The company has a quick ratio of 19.43, a current ratio of 19.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. Navient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.80.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.06 million. Navient had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 32.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

