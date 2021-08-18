Heritage Investors Management Corp Invests $273,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $190,581,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 29,857.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 316,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 315,897 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,982,000 after acquiring an additional 243,758 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,883,000 after purchasing an additional 206,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15,575.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 163,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,541,000 after purchasing an additional 162,456 shares during the last quarter.

VUG opened at $297.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $214.85 and a twelve month high of $299.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $290.20.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

