Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $268.00.
Several analysts recently weighed in on HSKA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.
In other news, CFO Catherine Grassman sold 5,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.24, for a total value of $1,301,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,516.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,550 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Heska stock traded up $1.91 on Friday, hitting $270.30. The stock had a trading volume of 43,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 7.98. Heska has a one year low of $93.26 and a one year high of $273.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1,425.79 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.71.
Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $64.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.82 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heska will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Heska Company Profile
Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.
