HGK Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,757,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,393 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,713,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,247,000 after acquiring an additional 41,948 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,329,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,260,000 after acquiring an additional 560,677 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,629,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,041,000 after acquiring an additional 506,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,215,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,491,000 after acquiring an additional 142,762 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of HR stock opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.02. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $26.77 and a 52 week high of $34.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.78 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.27). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

HR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.