HGK Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,619,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 12.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 50,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 40.1% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 447,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,284,000 after purchasing an additional 128,078 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities cut Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

In related news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $2,004,662.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $224,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,632 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $84.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.43. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.04 and a twelve month high of $84.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 13.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

