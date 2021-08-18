HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $265,000 Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

HGK Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PNW. KeyCorp lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.48 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.45.

PNW stock opened at $80.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.32. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.17%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

