Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires 20,770 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,770 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,741,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,191,000 after buying an additional 74,364 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 50.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Boston Properties by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 22,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 67.4% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $573,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BXP. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.19.

NYSE BXP opened at $115.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.31. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $124.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.08, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

