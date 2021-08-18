Highland Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,649,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,331,000 after buying an additional 891,869 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,608,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,181,000 after buying an additional 666,403 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,684,521,000 after purchasing an additional 584,565 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,469,000 after purchasing an additional 572,005 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,074,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,991,000 after acquiring an additional 498,893 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP opened at $214.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.31 and a twelve month high of $217.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.79.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

