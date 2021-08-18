HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires 270 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

NYSE ANTM opened at $380.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $92.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $383.04. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

