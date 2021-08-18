HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys 913 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,046 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 54,728 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 49,934 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 24,822 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.4% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,086 shares of the airline’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.03.

NYSE:LUV opened at $48.73 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $33.48 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

