HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 61.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 336.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays started coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.85.

NYSE DTE opened at $120.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.15. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $91.38 and a 12-month high of $121.70. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

