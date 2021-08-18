HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $733,000 Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. upped their price objective on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $57.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.37 and a twelve month high of $57.64. The company has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.44.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.