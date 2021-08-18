HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Increases Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,708 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $75.00.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $77.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.17. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.71.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. Analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

