HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Raises Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,498,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,523,965,000 after purchasing an additional 546,512 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,271,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $764,318,000 after purchasing an additional 265,560 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,724,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $706,764,000 after purchasing an additional 353,448 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,358,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $458,157,000 after purchasing an additional 308,382 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,574,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $374,684,000 after purchasing an additional 83,685 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on NTRS shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.07.

Northern Trust stock opened at $115.06 on Wednesday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $123.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,439 shares of company stock valued at $7,135,546. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

