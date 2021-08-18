HighTower Trust Services LTA Raises Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 97.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ZTS traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $203.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,089,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,922. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.16. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $207.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $96.37 billion, a PE ratio of 51.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.58.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

