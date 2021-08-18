Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Short Interest Up 26.4% in July

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 363,500 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the July 15th total of 287,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of HIL stock opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.40. Hill International has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.59 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In other news, Director Paul J. Evans purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hill International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Hill International during the first quarter worth about $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hill International during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hill International by 7.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 22,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Hill International by 12.7% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 941,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 106,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

About Hill International

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

