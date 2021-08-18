Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Short Interest Up 26.4% in July

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 363,500 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the July 15th total of 287,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of HIL stock opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.40. Hill International has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.59 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
In other news, Director Paul J. Evans purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.
About Hill International
Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.
