Hills Bank & Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hills Bank & Trust Co trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,532 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 10.8% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 132,097 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares during the last quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 16.0% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,764 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 736.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 139,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after purchasing an additional 122,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $11,731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,731,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $2.01 on Wednesday, reaching $88.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,650,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,036,800. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $54.73 and a 12-month high of $91.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

